Japan's Fujifilm to take over partner Xerox to slash costs

TOKYO (AP) - Fujifilm Holdings and Xerox Corp. say the Japanese company will take over Xerox in a restructuring intended to slash costs.
The companies said Wednesday that Fuji Xerox, their 56-year-old joint venture, will combine with Xerox. Fujifilm Holdings will own 50.1 percent of Xerox's shares
They said that through restructuring and other reforms, they expect to save $1.7 billion a year by 2022.
The deal calls for Xerox shareholders to receive a $2.5 billion special cash dividend, or approximately $9.801 per share. Xerox will own 49.9 of the combined company.
The companies said they intend to expand in lucrative business areas such as high-speed inkjet printers, industrial printing, using Fujifilm's technologies.
The companies said Jeff Jacobson, President & CEO of 112-year-old Xerox, is due to be CEO of New Fuji Xerox.
