Fire destroys home in Mulga

Crews were able to get a fire under control that destroyed a house in Mulga.More >>
We continue to receive calls into our newsroom about skyrocketing Alabama Power bills due to the recent cold snap.More >>
St. Clair County voted on a proposal to increase property taxes for schools Tuesday night.More >>
We will have a mostly clear sky, with very calm conditions tonight. This will allow temperatures to tumble into the low to mid-20s in outlying areas, with temperatures closer to 30 degrees in the more populated zones.More >>
The old Century Plaza shopping mall, which has set vacant for almost a decade, has been bought and the developer has big plans for the property.More >>
