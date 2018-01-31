Fire destroys home in Mulga - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crews were able to get a fire under control that destroyed a house in Mulga. 

Firefighters worked for an hour and a half on the fire on 3rd Avenue. 

No one was in the home at the time of the fire. 

