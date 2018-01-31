Massachusetts gambling regulators to review Wynn allegations

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations agai...

By STEVE LeBLANC

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts gambling regulators are holding a special meeting to discuss sexual misconduct allegations against casino magnate Steve Wynn, whose company is building a $2.4 billion casino outside Boston.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will receive an update on an investigation Wednesday.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says if the allegations are true, Wynn would "fail to meet the suitability standard under the state gaming law."

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn, and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.

The 76-year-old Wynn has denied the allegations.

Under the 2011 casino law, a license is considered a "revocable privilege," and can be suspended or revoked if a licensee is found "unsuitable to operate a gaming establishment."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.