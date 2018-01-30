St. Clair County votes no for property tax increase - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

St. Clair County votes no for property tax increase

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

St. Clair County voted on a proposal to increase property taxes for schools Tuesday night.

61 percent voted no compared to 38 percent that voted yes for the increase. 

The 5 million dollar property tax has been voted down in 3 of the 4 schools districts in the county.

