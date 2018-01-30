Century plaza bought, developer has big plans

The old Century Plaza shopping mall, which has set vacant for almost a decade, has been bought and the developer has big plans for the property.



"We thought that this property was priced right. We thought the opportunity and the time was right to get the deed back to Birmingham," said developer Eddie Lumpkin.

To people passing by it might not look like much now, but there are signs advertising “space available,” to invite potential tenants.



"It does need life breathed back into it. We want to be a great community servant. We'd like for the neighborhood to respond well to it," said Lumpkin.



Lumpkin only bought the mall 60 days ago and already work is underway.



He plans to open a Metro Mini Storage, which he owns, at the old Sears location.



As for the rest of the mall, Lumpkin is pretty much open to anything.



"The mall is in incredibly good condition. It's had security on it and it could be used for an antique mall, or office space.



Of course we're going to call on every realtor in the city of Birmingham to help us with filling this thing up."



Lumpkin says he understands there might be doubters out there, but cites previous experience where things have worked out.



"We've had some success in the past, with taking properties that needed new life and breathing new life into it. We don't really know what is coming here, but we expect that the community will respond."



