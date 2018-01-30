Former Fairfield Police Chief suing city for breach of contract

The former police chief of Fairfield is suing the city, claiming he's owed more than $70,000 in back pay.

Leon Davis worked as a police officer and police chief for the city for 25 years. He retired in May of 2016.

At that time, he had nearly 2,600 hours of unpaid holiday and overtime leave that the city agreed to pay him.

Davis says the city stopped paying him in January 2017 when a new mayor took over.

In a statement, Davis says:

“It was an honor to serve the citizens of Fairfield whom I still hold in high regard. It truly saddens me that there is a need for court intervention but I only want what I have earned and due to me after 25 years of service. I do understand the financial burden faced by Fairfield at this time but this is one that could have been avoided.”

We reached out to Mayor Ed May, Jr. about this case. He has not yet responded to our requests.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.