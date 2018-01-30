Julio Jones says he was asleep during Alabama's National Champio - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Julio Jones says he was asleep during Alabama's National Championship win

Julio Jones at the opening of his Tuscaloosa car dealership Julio Jones at the opening of his Tuscaloosa car dealership
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Like his former coach, Julio Jones is officially in the car dealership business. The former Alabama receiver from Foley, AL has opened a Kia & Mazda dealership on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa. On Tuesday afternoon the current Atlanta Falcons receiver spoke with reporters about his love for cars - he says he talked with Nick Saban a few years ago about his dream of owning a dealership and says Saban was very helpful.

While he owns several Ferrari’s, the NFL All-Pro says that he’s proud of the Mazda and Kia brands, and joked, “As of today I own several.”

Here’s Julio touching on three subjects while in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday: The Crimson Tide’s most recent national championship (Julio says he fell asleep watching the game), his thoughts on this weekend’s Super Bowl, and his feelings about heading up a dealership.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly