Father faces capital murder charges in death

Court documents released Tuesday show Kandice Cabbil died from several skull fractures and severe blunt force trauma.



Homicide investigators blame her father, 31-year-old Samuel Cabbil, for her death.



Samuel Cabbil is charged with capital murder.



The documents show that Samuel Cabbil told investigators, he pushed her down and shook her violently before putting her in a bed while staying with a family this past weekend at Broadmoore Gardens Apartments.



He called 9-1-1 Sunday evening when she didn't wake up.



"We recovered a number of items from the apartment. But when I say blunt force trauma, it doesn't necessarily mean a weapon was used," Capt. Kip Hart told WBRC.



Cabbil is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on no bond.



