Reports: DOJ, SEC probe Apple for slowing older iPhones

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - U.S. authorities are investigating Apple's slowing of older iPhones, according to published reports.
The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are probing whether Apple violated securities laws. In December, Apple apologized for the slowdown after a blogger's tests revealed the secretive practice.
Apple has previously been rebuked by lawmakers, and faces a French probe and a slew of lawsuits that allege the company aimed to juice sales of newer models.
Apple shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $166.97 and are down 7 percent since Thursday. Wall Street is also worried about weak demand for its flagship iPhone X.
The Justice Department and SEC declined comment. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
In their argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, the man's lawyers said his death sentence was tainted because his attorney at his trial in 2000 improperly introduced the subject of race as a factor in prison violence.More >>
In their argument before the U.S. Supreme Court, the man's lawyers said his death sentence was tainted because his attorney at his trial in 2000 improperly introduced the subject of race as a factor in prison violence.More >>
O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.More >>
O.J. Simpson owes the family of Fred Goldman more than $70 million from a 1997 wrongful death judgment and a lawyer for the Goldmans says the former football star should use his profits from autographs to settle his debt.More >>
A group letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.More >>
A group letter sent Tuesday to CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.More >>