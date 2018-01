PHOTOS: Sideline All-Stars

Several area high school football stars have some big new trophies added to their shelves. We held our annual Sideline All-Stars banquet with former Bama QB, Brodie Croyle as the guest speaker.

Eighteen awards were handed out in total. See the full list of winners below.

Sideline Overall Offensive Player of the Year: Taulia Tagovailoa, Thompson Warriors

Sideline Overall Defensive Player of the Year: Allen Love, Huffman Vikings

Sideline Coach of the Year: Josh Niblett, Hoover Bucs

Sideline Inspiration Award: Jake Pratt, Vestavia Hills Rebels

7A Offensive Player of the Year: Taulia Tagovailoa, Thompson Warriors

7A Defensive Player of the Year: Allen Love, Huffman Vikings

6A Offensive Player of the Year: Bo Nix, Pinson Valley Indians

6A Defensive Player of the Year: Coynis Miller, Jackson-Olin Mustangs

5A Offensive Player of the Year: Carlos Rogers, Wenonah Dragons

5A Defensive Player of the Year: Jalen Cunningham, St. Clair County Fighting Saints

4A Offensive Player of the Year: Chance Stevenson, Fayette County Tigers

4A Defensive Player of the Year: Marshall Clark, Lions

3A Offensive Player of the Year: Cardavion Myers, Piedmont Bulldogs

3A Defensive Player of the Year: Ja'len Sims, Fultondale Wildcats

2A Offensive Player of the Year: Chris Hardie, Vincent Yellow Jackets

2A Defensive Player of the Year: Court Coley, Westbrook Christian Warriors

1A Offensive Player of the Year: Nathaniel Watson, Maplesville Red Devils

1A Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Washington, Isabella Mustangs

