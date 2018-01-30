Wes: Freezing temperatures for the lunar eclipse, rain returns on Thursday

We will have a mostly clear sky with very calm conditions Tuesday night. This will allow temperatures to tumble into the low to mid-20s in outlying areas with temperatures closer to 30° in the more populated zones.

Don’t forget the big lunar trio happens overnight with a lunar eclipse of a rare blue moon and super moon. We will only catch the beginnings of the eclipse early Wednesday morning, however, there will be about 80% blockage before dawn. If you are up early tomorrow and capture a good picture, please share it with us using the First Alert Weather App.

FIRST ALERT FOR SHOWERS THURSDAY, ACTIVE PATTERN AHEAD: I’m expecting beautiful weather for Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. However, changes are coming on Thursday as clouds increase and showers return. We could see a few sprinkles earlier in the day as moisture increases. The main axis of rain will impact the area from northwest to southeast in the evening (mainly after 3 p.m.) with clearing on Friday. The pattern is going to become a bit more active as we are seeing a series of rainmakers impacting the state over the 7 to 10 days.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday still looks dry, but rain will be likely on Sunday as another cold front arrives. Lows will be in the 20s early Saturday but then the temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s. Increasing clouds will likely keep temperatures well above freezing Saturday night. The good news is that I’m not expecting any severe weather on Sunday, although rain may stick around longer. We will dry out again for a couple of days, but data shows another rainmaker arriving on February 7.

