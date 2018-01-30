Taulia Tagovailoa wins WBRC Sideline Offensive Player of the Year

Thompson quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, took home two awards at the WBRC Sideline Banquet Monday night. Tagovailoa, the little brother of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, won our 7A Offensive Player of the year awards as well as the overall offensive player of the year award.

Tagovailoa broke several AHSAA records in his first season with the Warriors. Hear his thoughts on his milestone season, as well as, what it felt like watching Tua play in the National Championship, in the video above.

Related: Allen Love wins WBRC Sideline Defensive Player of the Year

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.