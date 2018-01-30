Julio Jones opens car dealership in Tuscaloosa

Football won't last forever. Former Alabama Wide Receiver Julio Jones returned to Tuscaloosa Tuesday to announce he's now in the car dealership business.

Jones partnered with a group that now oversees what had been previously Carlock Kia and Mazda.

The two dealerships were renamed Julio Jones Kia and Julio Jones Mazda.

Carriage Automotive Group of Gainesville, Georgia will manage the operation.

"It's crazy. It's here in Tuscaloosa. I played three years here. And they were like we can have Mazda as well, so I said let's do it," Jones explained.

Jones said he talked to Alabama head football coach Nick Saban about a move like this two years ago.

The business' logo shows Jones reaching to catch a pass.

He said it's not a stretch you'll see him here doing business in the future.

"You never know when I'm town. It's my off-season now. I'm popping up, in and out. I might sell you a car, you never know," Jones went on to say.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.