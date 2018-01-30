Auburn signee Asa Martin named Alabama's Mr. Football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Austin High School running back Asa Martin is Alabama's Mr. Football.

The Auburn signee was honored by the Alabama Sports Writer's Association Tuesday. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder rushed for 2,228 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior. He caught 20 passes for 399 yards and a pair of scores.

Martin spent his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida before returning to Austin.

He has already enrolled at Auburn and is expected to be in the mix for playing time as a freshman. Auburn tailbacks Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway declared for the NFL draft.

Martin received 170 points and 10 first-place votes from the ASWA's prep committee. Pinson Valley quarterback Bo Nix was second with 144 points and Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was third with 143.

