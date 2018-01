Huffman defensive tackle, Allen Love, took home two awards at the WBRC Sideline Banquet Monday night. The Louisville commit won the 7A Defensive Player of the Year award and the Overall Defensive Player of the Year award. Love is a senior at Huffman.

