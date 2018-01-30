Mardi Gras: City crews hauling off parade-route placeholders

By JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A New Orleans official says people who've put out ladders, sofas or other property on public land as parade-route placeholders have probably already lost them.

Parks and Parkways head Ann MacDonald said Tuesday crews were out looking for such things during the city's annual Mardi Gras preparedness news conference.

The city's first big parade is Friday. MacDonald noted that it's illegal to put out ladders more than 24 hours before a parade, and sofas shouldn't be out at all.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said about 3,000 public employees will spend the next weeks working on one aspect or another of the Carnival season and Mardi Gras, which is Feb. 13.

He and other officials repeated that no threat is known, but that people should report anything suspicious.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.