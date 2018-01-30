Editorial: What's next?

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018:

For the literally billions of us who are on Facebook, we do tend to wake up to a different world every day, as Facebook endlessly changes what happens on our feeds.

The latest change came earlier this month when CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook would start showing “less public content like posts from businesses, brands and media.” Not the best news for a local media company, like WBRC FOX6, that pushes out a lot of content on Facebook. But, it would be a return of sorts to a Facebook of old with pictures of friends, vacations, food and pets. A week later, he said users would see “trustworthy, informative and local news” in their feed. Okay, maybe this is not so bad after all as we here at FOX6 pride ourselves on being trustworthy, informative and local. Then, earlier this week, Zuckerberg said users would see more stories from their hometowns. I’m perfectly fine with that, thanks Mark!

Truth be told, even with the most recent changes (e.g. users seeing hometown trustworthy, information, local news) WBRC FOX6 News stories still might not show up on your news feed as much, but neither will a lot of the “fake news” posts that have taken over social media in the past few years. News stories with bias and anger, stories that separate us all and cause tension and stress - that wasn’t what Facebook started off to be.

Maybe Facebook returning to its roots will be a good thing for everyone. Facebook was and is still a great place go and unwind while looking at pictures of your best friend showing off while on vacation in a tropical locale! I just want you to know that FOX6 is committed to providing robust local, reliable, accurate stories on our station Facebook page every single day. Regardless of Facebook’s next move we’ll be there – and yes, we’ll even post puppy pics from time to time.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.