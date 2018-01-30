BRIO Tuscan Grille’s Bistecca

Ingredients:

3 each Beef Medallions, pounded as needed Blended Oil

¼ tsp Salt and Pepper Mix

3 ea Romano Tomatoes

1 oz ladle Creamy Horseradish

½ oz Arugula

1 tsp Red Wine Vinaigrette

1 oz ladle Chimichurri

1 Tbsp Reggiano, grated

Directions:

Drizzle both sides of beef with oil, season with salt and pepper.

Place on grill to cook.

Fry tomatoes in 300 degree fryer.

Drizzle creamy horseradish around the edge of the large plate.

Shingle beef and tomatoes in a circle.

In a small mixing bowl, toss arugula with vinaigrette.

Place in center.

Drizzle beef and tomatoes with chimichurri

Garnish with reggiano.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.