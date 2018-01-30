Tuscaloosa City Schools offering free dinners

The Tuscaloosa City Schools is offering free dinners and snacks to children 18 and under on weekdays, at 12 schools across the city. Some locations will operate until the end of the school year.



According to the web site for the federal program behind this, there is no paperwork for parents to fill out. The program says it is a way to provide nutritious food to kids in a good environment, while parents are still at work.



See the chart for times and locations of when meals and snacks are served.

