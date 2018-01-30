2 arrested in Forestdale Family Dollar robbery

A Forestdale man and a Birmingham woman are charged with robbing a Family Dollar Store.

The robbery happened at the store on 1644 Forestdale Boulevard January 25.

The suspects have been identified as Rodney Dewayne Watters and Michele Renee Meadows.

While they were on the way, Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies received information two men were fighting in the parking lot.

Deputies say when a female employee approached Watters to pay for the merchandise or give it back, Watters attacked the employee.

The employee's husband arrived to pick her up and when he tried to intervene Watters began fighting with him.

While the fight was happening, Meadows ran from the store with a bag of merchandise.

Watters was arrested on the scene and Meadows was arrested shortly after.

Watters was charged with two counts of 2nd degree robbery, 3rd degree assault, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register as an ex-felon. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where four days later he posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Meadows was charged with two counts of 2nd degree robbery and failure to register as an ex-Felon and remains in the Jefferson County Jail

under bonds set at $10,300.00.

