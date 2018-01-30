Jill: You'll want the thick coat through Wednesday morning

A colder than normal day is underway! Temperatures rise into the 40s and normal temperatures are in the 50s. Sunshine will be abundant. Clear skies Monday night and cold temperatures again.



FIRST ALERT for frosty conditions on Wednesday morning for viewing the Super Blue Blood Moon Eclipse that starts just before 5 a.m. and reaches a max around 6:40 a.m. in the western sky. The moonset occurs shortly after the max eclipse. You’ll have to be at a high point or find an unobstructed area with free sight to the WNW for the best view of the eclipse.



Expect increasing clouds and temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Wednesday afternoon.



Our next cold front brings showers on Thursday. Best chance is during the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild once again.



Chilly temperatures are in store between Friday and Monday. Highs will generally be in the 40s. It looks wet again for Super Bowl Sunday!



Milder air looks to return by next Tuesday.



Tracking chilly temperatures on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

