Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage rap battles Morgan Freeman in bizarre Super Bowl ad

By Keisha Hatchett,

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and legendary actor Morgan Freeman went head-to-head in a bizarre Super Bowl ad promoting Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice. The odd rap battle fire -- or song of ice and fire, if you will -- might be one of the most memorable commercial ads we've seen, but not necessarily for the right reasons.

The commercial kicked off with Dinklage who, surrounded by fire and Busta Rhymes' animated soul trapped in a portrait, took on the iconic rapper's famous verse in Chris Brown's "Look at Me Now." Not to be outdone, Freeman kept things chill -- literally -- with an icy rendition of Missy Elliot's "Get Your Freak On" featuring a special appearance by the prolific rapper herself.

The star quality in the video is great -- and we will never say no to more Dinklage and Missy in our lives -- but we can't help but think how much better this would be if everyone involved was actually from Game of Thrones. Why do a play on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire saga if only one of the ad's stars is actually from it?

This was a missed opportunity, if you ask us.

