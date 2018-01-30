Angela's Chicken Caprese

Ingredients:

2 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, cubed

4 Roma Tomatoes, diced

½ cup of Shredded Mottz Cheese

4 oz of Pesto Sauce

Salt and Pepper to taste

4 T of Oil

2 cup of Cooked Gluten Free Noodles

Directions:

In a large nonstick skillet, bring oil up to med heat. Add chicken, salt, and pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes. T

hen, add tomatoes and pesto. Sautéed for 1 Minutes. Turn off heat, add cheese on top, serve over noodles, and enjoy

