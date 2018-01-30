Make A Wish Thrift Store Drive

America Thrift Stores partners with Make A Wish Alabama for a special Donation Drives this weekend! For the past 32 years, America's Thrift Stores has supported charitable missions - contributing more than $25 million in Alabama alone. This year America's Thrift Stores embarked on a long-term, statewide charitable giving campaign with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama. The mission of Make-A-Wish Alabama is to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. By coordinating the donation collection and retail store focus throughout Alabama to support one single non-profit charitable organization, America's Thrift Stores will be able to operate more efficiently and cohesively, and the donors and shoppers will have one clear, single mission to support across the state. America's Thrift Stores considers it a great honor to partner with a mission as important and as established as Make-A-Wish.

As a supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama, your donations and the resulting in-store purchases will now contribute to making wishes come true for children with critical illnesses here in Alabama. Whether a child's one true wish is to be an airline pilot, meet a favorite celebrity, or go on a dream vacation, your donations and purchases can help make wishes come true for Alabama children who need the hope, strength, and joy that comes with having a wish granted. There are approximately 300 children in Alabama who are currently waiting on a wish, and every dollar spent and donation made will help make the wishes of these children come true.

The Super Donation Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday at the Alabaster, Bessemer, Huffman, Gardendale, Jasper, Pell City and Tuscaloosa store locations. There will be refreshments and special coupons at each store! Be a SUPER person and DONATE your SUPER items to help grant wishes for SUPER kids! Go through your closets, basements and garage and clean out those items you'll never wear or use again.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.