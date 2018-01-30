New devil sign telling Alabama "Go To Church" to be posted

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A collapsed sign along an Alabama highway saying "Go To Church or the Devil Will Get You!" will be erected again.

AL.com reported Monday the family that owns the sign depicting a red-tailed Satan will post another, likely with the exact wording as the original. It stood for decades along Interstate 65 north of Prattville before a storm toppled it in fall 2016.

The sign stands on private property owned by W.S. "Bill" Newell and his sons took over its maintenance after he died in 2009. His wife Althea Newell says the devil image was salvaged and will be used on a new signboard that's blank now.

Newell says the new sign's posting depends on when crews from her husband's construction firm in Montgomery are available.

