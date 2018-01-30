Jeh Jeh Live: Artist Incorporated Gallery New Artists Reception

Artists Incorporated Gallery invites you to its New Artists Reception this Friday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The First Friday of each month, the gallery invites you to meet the newest featured artists. Drop by and meet the nine new artists that we have added to our Artists Incorporated family! Artists Incorporated Gallery is located in the "Little Red Barn" on Morgan Drive in Vestavia Hills - located at 3365 Morgan Dr, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216.



This month's featured artists are MJ Dobbins, Helene Fielder, Theresa Heffner, Nancy Licthman, Kay Moates, Lynita Motes, Claire Nichols, Ronnie Seitel, and Laura Stacy. Artists Incorporated Gallery is a full-service fine art gallery with 50 local artists offering a full range of fine art in all media. Choose from oil, acrylic, watercolor, pencil, pastel, mixed media, glass, clay, metals, wood, fabric, and organic materials. For more information, visit www.artistsincorporated.com.

