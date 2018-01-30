Alabama inmate recaptured at gas station

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Prison officials say they've captured an Alabama inmate who left a work site in Montgomery.

The Department of Corrections says Elmore County deputies captured 34-year-old Michael Deshaun McLeod at a gas station where he surrendered Monday night.

A statement from the prison system says officers had a tip about McLeod's whereabouts. He'd walked off a job site earlier in the day.

McLeod is serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted on a gun charge in Montgomery County in 2014. He was serving time at the Frank Lee Work Release Center in Deatsville.

