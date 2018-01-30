Mickey: A few very cold mornings ahead

It's a chilly morning with temperatures in the 20s to 30s.

The freezing conditions shouldn't last long as the wind settles and sunshine returns. It’s going to be a chilly day however, with highs only in the middle 40s. We should experience very calm conditions tonight so this will lead to rapid cooling after sunset, so there will be a big temperature difference between the rural and more populated areas.

Lows will range from low to mid 20s in outlying locations to mid to upper 20s in the more populated centers. Bottom line, plan on more freezing temperatures when you head out the door Wednesday morning. If you are up before the moon sets you will be able to catch the beginnings of a lunar eclipse. It should be quite the show since this will also be a full super moon and a rare blue moon. The last time we witnessed this lunar trio in North America was way back in 1866.

SHOWERS RETURN THURSDAY: Another cold front will sweep into the region on Thursday and bring a chance of showers for the afternoon and overnight.

We should be in decent shape early in the day, with the main axis of light rain impacting the area from northwest to southeast later.

This could begin as early as lunchtime on Thursday and this will come to an end early on Groundhog Day.

THE WEEKEND: We’re expecting another surge of cold and dry air for Saturday.

Partly to mostly sunny weather will return, with freezing temperatures to start off and afternoon highs in the 50s.

If the wind settles early on, there will be a heavy frost on the ground.

The weather quickly changes again on Sunday as another cold front arrives.

This will bring a period of light rain late Sunday and Sunday night followed by another reinforcing shot of colder air.

