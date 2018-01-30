Clark scores 30 as Texas Southern beats Alabama St.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Donte Clark scored 30 points and Derrick Bruce added 25 to help Texas Southern beat Alabama State 97-82 on Monday night.

Clark made 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all of his 11 free-throw attempts. Marquis Salmon had 17 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs, for Texas Southern (6-16, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Clark scored five points during a 9-2 run that made it 30-22 with six minutes left in the first half and the Tigers led the rest of the way. Alabama State trimmed its deficit to seven points on three occasions in the second half but got no closer.

Jacoby Ross led the Hornets (3-18, 3-6) with 17 points, Reginald Gee added 16 and Austin Rogers scored 11. Alabama State has lost four in a row.

Texas Southern outscored the Hornets, who committed 30 fouls, 36-12 from the free-throw line.

