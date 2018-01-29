Predators preying on popular apps to communicate with your children

Sexual predators use apps that your children are on every day to get in touch with your kids. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey says that this app could be one of the most used by predators.



Kik has become an avenue for kids to communicate with other kids outside of their social circle. But those kids on the other side of the phone are not always who they say they are.

"A predator is looking for a 12 or 13 year old child to prey on or to groom then they are going to get on that app, pretend they are someone else and show that teen the attention that they are not getting at home," Casey explains.

What makes the Kik app so dangerous is there is no age verification. You can go on this app and make an account and click on any group you want to be a part of and start talking. But the scariest part of it is, there are several more apps like this and you have probably never heard of them.



Apps like “After school” or “Omegal", Kik has become an avenue for kids to communicate with other kids they wouldn't normally be able to talk to.



"Just because they say they are 13, 14, 15 or they go to a neighboring school doesn't mean they do," she warns.

It's adults posing as children.

"We have seen children as young as nine take nude pictures of each other and send them to men that they have never met," she explains.



She says the days of warning your kids about talking to strangers are over because those who want to do harm can do so from their home straight to your child's bedroom. She encourages parents to look at the kid’s phone at least once a week.

"There have been deaths because of Kik, there have been kidnappings because of kik and other different apps so you would rather be a hover parent than a mourning parent because some thing happened to your child," she explains.



