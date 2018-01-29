WES: Another blast of colder air arriving overnight, lows in the 20s

FREEZING TEMPERATURES RETURN: Another blast of very colder air is settling in tonight and winds have increased with gusts topping 20 mph. This is making it feel even colder, with wind chills already in the 20s. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday morning, with feels-like temperatures in the teens. The freezing conditions won’t last long as the wind settles tomorrow and sunshine returns. It’s going to be a chilly day however, with highs only in the middle 40s. We will experience very calm conditions tomorrow night so this will lead to rapid cooling after sunset, so there will be a big temperature difference between the rural and more populated areas. Lows will range from low to mid 20s in outlying locations to mid to upper 20s in the more populated centers. Bottom line, plan on more freezing temperatures when you head out the door Wednesday morning. If you are up before the moon sets you will be able to catch the beginnings of a lunar eclipse. It should be quite the show since this will also be a full super moon and a rare blue moon. The last time we witnessed this lunar trio in North America was way back in 1866.



SHOWERS RETURN THURSDAY: Another cold front will sweep into the region on Thursday and bring a chance of showers for the afternoon and overnight. We should be in decent shape early in the day, with the main axis of light rain impacting the area from northwest to southeast later. This could begin as early as lunchtime on Thursday and this will come to an end early on Groundhog Day.



THE WEEKEND: We’re expecting another surge of cold and dry air for Saturday. Partly to mostly sunny weather will return, with freezing temperatures to start off and afternoon highs in the 50s. If the wind settles early on, there will be a heavy frost on the ground. The weather quickly changes again on Sunday as another cold front arrives. This will bring a period of light rain late Sunday and Sunday night followed by another reinforcing shot of colder air. Check in with us on WBRC starting at 4 a.m. on Good Day. I will also update the numbers on our First Alert Weather App. You can download the App for Free by searching WBRC in your App Store.



