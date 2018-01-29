Rescue dog has leg amputated, but his tail still wags often

A three-year old chow mix is getting a new “leash” on life, you could say.

But you’d never know from looking at this sweet pooch’s face what he’s been through.

Dr. Nicole Martin first learned about him while scrolling on Facebook one day.



A friend mentioned she had rescued him.

“He had been hit by a car and had been out on his chain for a while,” Martin explains.



The friend was looking for a veterinarian who could help him.



And Martin, a veterinarian with Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic immediately answered the call.



She remembers first meeting the dog over a week ago.



“And his tail did not stop wagging. He came in and was just loving on everyone. He is such a special dog,” Martin says.



Special, considering the horrible shape he'd been in for what she estimates was about a year when a car broke his leg.



“Instead of it being this large straight line, it was broken and healed back side by side,” she explains while pointing to an x-ray that shows the dog’s injured bones.



“So he was using his left leg, but not using it well and he was in a lot of pain.”



It didn't take long for Martin to realize that his leg had to be amputated.



The surgery took about three hours and when he woke up, guess what?



“He woke up with his tail still wagging,” says with a smile.



“He's doing fabulous. He's got some bruising but he's learning to live through it and live a totally normal life.”



The dog’s name used to be Roscoe.



But the staff here is working to change that to either Pickles or Tripod.



“He's such a sweet dog and he deserves a second chance on life.”



Once the dog formerly known as Roscoe is healed, he’ll go to live with one of the clinic’s technicians on her farm.



Once the community learned of the dog’s condition, they made tremendous donations.

Martin says that show was great.

She also asked for more support as he still needs about $400 dollars worth of work done.



