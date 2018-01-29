Churches continue to evaluate security plans

Churches across Alabama continue to evaluate and add to their safety plans.

Much of the discussion has come after 26 people were killed in a church shooting in Texas last November.



In Birmingham Monday night, State Representative Juandalynn Givan along with the Birmingham Chapter of the NAACP were holding a meeting at Sardis Baptist Church.



It was called safety in the sanctuary, pistols in the pulpit.



"Everybody that is coming into church is not coming into church to do good," said Givan.



Safety experts and local law enforcement were expected to be on hand to give congregations some ideas on what they can do to protect themselves.



"It's about the dangers, the warning signs, what to look for, and simply what we can do as citizens to protect human lives in the sanctuary and in the pulpit," said Givan.



A similar meeting was also being held in Jasper. The Walker Baptist Association was sponsoring it but also opening it up to everyone.



They were hoping to help people figure out how to protect themselves but also continue to minister.



"I've kind of looked at it in a way that the Lord has kind of opened the door in the midst of tragedy," said Pastor David Miller. "Not just greeting people at church but to get personal with them and know them and after all that's really teaching the scriptures."



Miller said his organization is also acting as a liaison between the churches and the Sheriff's office. They want to collect floor plans of each church in the county in case something were to happen.



"They would have the advantage of having a floor plan when they got to a building to know where the sanctuary is, whatever Sunday school department, children's department," he said.



