Mark Ruffalo leads counter-event to Trump State of the Union

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Andra Day, left, and Common performs during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gestures during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki). Mark Ruffalo shows his T-shirt reading "We are all dreamers" during the "People's State of the Union" event at The Town Hall in New York, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - Celebrities and activists have taken part in an evening of speeches and music in Manhattan billed as "The People's State of the Union."

Monday's event was planned in response to President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

It was held at The Town Hall, a historic venue founded as a meeting spot for suffragists more than 90 years ago.

Speakers included Mark Ruffalo, Kathy Najimy, John Leguizamo and Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh). Andra Day and Common sang their Grammy- and Oscar-nominated song "Stand Up for Something" from the film "Marshall."

Hosts of the event included unions, organizers of the Women's March and Planned Parenthood.

