B'ham Police investigating shooting outside grocery store

Birmingham Police say they're investigating after a man was shot outside of a grocery store in Birmingham Monday evening.

The incident happened outside the M&N Grocery Store at Pearson Avenue and 24th Street SW.

Police say the victim had just walked outside of the store and got into an altercation with someone they say he recognized.

No suspect is in custody, but police say they have a good idea of who could be responsible.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

