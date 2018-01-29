Blount Co. man arrested, accused of impregnating his sister

Birmingham Police say they're investigating after a man was shot outside of a grocery store in Birmingham Monday evening.More >>
Birmingham Police say they're investigating after a man was shot outside of a grocery store in Birmingham Monday evening.More >>
A Blount County man was arrested Monday on first-degree rape and incest charges and is accused of impregnating his sister.More >>
A Blount County man was arrested Monday on first-degree rape and incest charges and is accused of impregnating his sister.More >>
Birmingham Fire responded to a fire at an apartment located above the Saturn Satellite Coffee Shop in Avondale Monday evening.More >>
Birmingham Fire responded to a fire at an apartment located above the Saturn Satellite Coffee Shop in Avondale Monday evening.More >>
Officials with Birmingham Police say they're investigating a homicide outside of a gas station located in the 1800 block of 31st Street SW.More >>
Officials with Birmingham Police say they're investigating a homicide outside of a gas station located in the 1800 block of 31st Street SW.More >>
The Holly Pond Broncos in Cullman County have a lot to celebrate right now. On Saturday, the varsity boys won their second county championship in a row. To make things even more special, the junior varsity boy's team also won the county championship for their division.More >>
The Holly Pond Broncos in Cullman County have a lot to celebrate right now. On Saturday, the varsity boys won their second county championship in a row. To make things even more special, the junior varsity boy's team also won the county championship for their division.More >>