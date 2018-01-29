Blount Co. man arrested, accused of impregnating family member

A Blount County man was arrested Monday on first-degree rape and incest charges and is accused of impregnating a family member.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirms the arrest of Eric Arthur Williams.

The alleged crimes took place in February 2017. The victim was not able to carry the child to term and after a DNA test on the fetus, Williams was confirmed as the father, said Casey.

Williams is being held in the Blount County Jail.

