Birmingham police release name of man shot and killed at gas station

Birmingham police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed at a gas station Monday night.

The man has been identified as Sheldon Watkins. He was 26.

Police responded to a call about a person being shot at the Chevron gas station in the 1800 block of 31st Street S.W. around 6:40 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed Watkins was in the store when the suspect came in and confronted him. Police say the suspect then tackled the victim and fired multiple shots at him. The victim was able to get out of the store, but the suspect followed behind him continuing to fire shots at him into the parking lot.

Police say Watkins collapsed in the parking lot and the suspect ran from the scene.

A short time later the suspect called police to turn himself in. He was arrested at a location on Cedar Avenue S.W. without incident.

The suspect is being held pending formal charges.

"Whatever conflict the two had didn’t have to end this way. The victim just started adulthood and now instead of living a full life, a family has to find strength to celebrate his life. The violent nature of this incident should be a reminder that resolving conflicts without violence needs to be a priority," said Sgt. Bryan Shelton with the Birmingham Police Department.

Anyone with information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 254-7777.

