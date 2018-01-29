Birmingham Police investigating homicide outside gas station - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Birmingham Police investigating homicide outside gas station

(Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC) (Source: Josh Rainey/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Officials with Birmingham Police say they're investigating a homicide outside of a gas station located in the 1800 block of 31st Street SW.

We're told a suspect of interest is in custody.

No other details are currently known, other than an unidentified male was shot at this location.

We'll update this story when we know more information.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly