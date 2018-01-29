Fire out at apartment above Saturn coffee shop in Avondale

Birmingham Fire responded to a fire at an apartment located above the Saturn Satellite Coffee Shop in Avondale Monday evening.

Crews were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Officials said the fire was under control soon after arriving, but crews continued to work on turning off the sprinkler system to limit water damage.

No other details, including the cause of the fire, are currently available.

