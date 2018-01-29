Holly Pond Broncos repeat county champions, J.V. boys also clinch title

The Holly Pond Broncos in Cullman County have a lot to celebrate right now.

On Saturday, the varsity boys won their second county championship in a row. To make things even more special, the junior varsity boy's team also won the county championship for their division. This is the first time in school history both teams held the title in the same year.

Varsity Head Coach Mitch Morris says going into the season, several people were looking past his team.

"It's been a pretty remarkable this group. Last year we graduated eight seniors and had a really good run. I think coming into this year, a lot of people were looking past us, that we wouldn't be able to do much but after a little slow start at the beginning of the year, we have come around and played extremely well," says Morris. "Guys playing really good together and getting better every time we play."

Morris says they do have some bigger plans coming up.

"I think we are going to keep what we have been doing, just try to improve what we have been doing," says Morris. "And we may add a few new little plays here and there as we get into area play and sub-regional play."

At the end of this year, Morris will lose five of his players on the varsity team, one of those players being his own son, Griffin Morris.

"I'm losing five really good players, but I have five on the varsity right now that will be returning and I have a good group of J.V. guys that will be coming back next year," added Morris. "So I think we will be competitive but we will see how that goes."

Even though McKinley Garrett, Jacob Harris, Reid Hollis, Griffin Morris and Zach Shaw will be finishing up their basketball careers with the Broncos this year, they will forever be grateful for their time spent learning for Coach Morris.

"It's sad that this will be the last year I get to play for him, but it has also been a blessing," says Harris. "He has always been a great coach but more importantly, he has also been a great role model. He has always reminded us to put God first in all that we do and that is not something every high school athlete gets to hear from their coach. I am going to miss it."

The boys are also grateful for the legacy they are leaving behind.

"It means so much to me personally seeing all the success that our program has," says Hollis. "And to be the first team in Holly Pond history to win back to back county championships... that's special."

"It is exciting to win back-to-back county championships since we were the only group to do so and to just continue the legacy," added Griffin.

Morris plans to follow in his father's footsteps with his career path.

"My plan after high school is to go play college basketball at Huntingdon College and pursue a degree in education," says Griffin.

The Broncos have two games this week. Morris says they will use those games to get ready for their playoff run.

