House legislator Patricia Todd not seeking re-election - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House legislator Patricia Todd not seeking re-election

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Patricia Todd has announced she will not seek re-election on Monday evening.

Todd has served as House legislator of District 54 for the past 12 years.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly