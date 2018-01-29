Fayette County ends water conservation order after contamination

Fayette County officials ended a water conservation order Saturday and told others in the southwestern part of the county, they no longer needed to boil water.

"The conservation measures have been lifted. The Water Board got the results from their biological test yesterday afternoon and everything was good," Fayette County EMA Director Russ Taylor told WBRC Monday.



This comes several days after a diesel fuel leak from this abandoned industrial site off Alabama Highway 18 was discovered running into this stream Thursday.



Taylor said the Fayette County Water Authority and Fayette County Water Works Board are back to normal operations after diesel in the stream was contained.



This allowed them to turn their water filtration system back on and increase water flow pressure to customers.



"Realistically the threat of contamination was probably low, however when you're talking about people's drinking water and being safe, you don't want to deal in probably and more than likely. You have to be 100 percent, you're dealing with people's health," Taylor explained.



Soil around the industrial site where the spill happened in now being removed.



The owner of the industrial site is paying for the cleanup.



