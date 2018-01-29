Bama men's hoops looking for consistency

Timing is everything. On Monday, University of Alabama men’s basketball coach Avery Johnson walked around the Harbert Center loud and proud.

And why not? His Tide is coming off a huge win this past weekend at home against then 12th ranked Oklahoma.

It was Bama’s third win of the season over a top 25 ranked team. With the win, the Tide is now 14-7 but looking for more - not just wins, but consistent play.

On Wednesday, Bama entertains Missouri as the Tide returns to SEC action.

