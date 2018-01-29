Father faces capital murder charges in daughter's death

Today, Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide charged 31-year-old Samuel Cabbil with capital murder in the death of his daughter, 20-month-old Kandice Cabbil.



His arrest came soon after a medical examiner determined his daughter died from blunt force trauma.



"Following up on that info and other leads we had, investigators obtained a capital murder warrant for Samuel Cabbil for the death of his child," according to Captain Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit.



Cabbil said nothing as homicide investigators prepared to take him to the Tuscaloosa County Jail Monday.



Authorities say his daughter died from injuries she received while staying at a unit at Broadmore Gardens Apartments.



"I would say yes he is cooperating. He admitted to what happened," Captain Hart added.



Kandice along with her siblings and father had been staying at these apartments since Friday.



Homicide investigators accuse Cabbil of watching the children while their mother was working a double shift at her job.



"The father was responsible for the children. The mother was working, trying to support the kids, left the child in the custody of the father," Hart told WBRC.



Cabbil is being held in jail on no bond.



