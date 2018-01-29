Ways to protect yourself and maintain privacy during tax season

Tax season is getting underway and consumers need to be even more aware of scam artists trying to steal their identity and tax refunds.

"Tax time is a classic time for people who are intent on defrauding," David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama said.

Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau said to watch out during this time of year. Check for more than one tax return filed with your social security number. One of the first things the bureau suggests is to choose a tax preparer carefully.

"If you use a paid tax preparer, then make sure and we get this every year, make sure to use one that is competent and qualified," Smitherman said.



The Better Business Bureau has a list of qualified tax preparers you can choose from. Another tip is if you want to do your own taxes and file them yourself, be aware of your internet security.

"If you're doing your own taxes yourself and doing it online and submitting it electronically then make double sure that it is a secure internet connection. Don't ever do this on public wi-fi," Smitherman said.

Believe it or not, a simple way to beat the tax scam artist is to file early before the crooks get a chance to rip you off.

"If they have your information, if they file a return in your name first, then any refund can be diverted to a new address," Smitherman said.



Bottom line do not give out any personal information to anyone including the IRS over the phone, email or internet.



