Cleveland State University names new president

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland State University has named a new president to replace retiring president Ronald Berkman.

The university's board of trustees on Monday appointed 54-year-old Harlan Sands, vice dean and chief financial officer of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania as CSU's new president.

Berkman announced last year that he would retire in June 2018. Sands will assume his duties July 1.

Sands grew up on Long Island, New York. He received his bachelor's degree from Wharton, a law degree from George Mason University and an MBA with a major in finance from George Washington University.

He was vice provost at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and senior vice president of finance and administration and chief financial officer at the University of Louisville before becoming Wharton's CFO last March.

