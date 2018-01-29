Birmingham Based non-profit helping those with invisible disabilities around the country

We’ve all seen it. A screaming child in the grocery store, having a complete meltdown. It’s easy to think the child is misbehaving, and look at the parents. But it may not be what you think. Just ask Julian Maha.

His son was diagnosed with Autism at four years old. As a parent, he has felt judgement from strangers first hand. One day that stands out, was a trip to take his son for a haircut that ended in kicks and screams.

“In the middle of this meltdown, all of the sudden, a woman there grabbed my son and shook him, yelling at me in the process: ‘don’t you know how to take care of your child?’” says Maha.

Maha says the experience changed his life, and sparked a mission. He led him and his wife Michele to create the Birmingham based non-profit called KultureCity. It’s aimed at helping those with invisible disabilities, including Autism, Dementia, Parkinson’s and even PTSD. It’s also about creating a culture of awareness but acceptance.

One in five people worldwide live with a disability, but the majority have an invisible disability

“We needed to find a way for him to fit into society. The biggest thing about invisible disabilities is that we tend to withdraw from society. Because society doesn’t really understand our children” says Maha.

KultureCity is working to change that. They want to help those with disabilities and their families to feel comfortable going to a museum or major sporting event, without the fear of feeling judged or overwhelmed.

Right now, KultureCity has partnered with more than a dozen major sports stadiums and arenas around the country, to implement a sensory inclusion initiative. It includes staff training, to make sure security guards and more know how to treat those with invisible disabilities. It also includes creating sensory safe rooms, that can provide an escape if the sights and sounds get to be too much, and providing sensory bags families can check out for free. The bags include noise canceling headphones, fidget toys, and a weighted lap pad. They have volunteer teams that travel around the country to help hand out the bags at major events, and help train staff.

They have also teamed up with businesses, universities, as well restaurants, and museums to help create sensory safe options. They are in talks with the Talladega speedway too.

Urban Cookhouse, The Botanical Gardens, The McWane Center and the Birmingham zoo are all implanting the sensory program. But KultureCity Board member Bly Gravlee says he wants to see the city step up and do more.

“On a national perspective we have gotten so big, but on a local stage it’s kind of frightening how Birmingham hasn’t really adopted us. We would love to Birmingham to start more initiatives like we are seeing nationwide. We’d like to see sensory training at the BJCC , we’d like to see more universities.. develop a program to help these amazing talented individuals go to the next level,” says Gravlee.

KultureCity is a volunteer based organization, with just one paid staff member. They are funded by donations and grants, and time from local leaders with a passion to make a difference. People like Gravlee.

“I don’t have anybody that has special needs in my family. When I was brought on to the team it really opened my eyes. I am still amazed that 20 percent of America has disabilities and 80 percent of those are invisible disabilities and that still blows my mind,” says Gravlee

The sensory bags are just one of the free resources KultureCity provides to families. They also offer specially programed tablets to help maximize communication for those who are non verbal.

In the four years since KultureCity was founded, they have been credited with saving more than 30 lives with their lifeBOKS. It’s a kit to help keep track of anyone who may wander. It includes alarms for windows, and a tiny GPS tracking device that can be work like a watch, or even sewn into a belt or clothing. More than 4500 kits have already been distributed.

To request one a sensory bag or LifeBox or to support Kulture City, click here.

“We want to create a world where everyone could be accepted and included. So next time you’re in the grocery store and you see someone having a bad time they may not be that they are misbehaving but they could have a sensory issue or an invisible disability. So it’s nice to take a step back and think about that for a minute and open your heart to acceptance and inclusion rather than judgement stand,” says Maha.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.