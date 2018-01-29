Many folks seeing power bill spike after bitter cold month

Britney Rowe is a single mother with two children renting a home in Central Park.

She was shocked to see her power bill jump in December and then again in January which she posted on Facebook with a bill of over $1,400.

"It's got to be solved. It's due by the fifth. My power will be disconnected. $1,400 is unacceptable with two kids to do that," Rowe said.

Over in Ensley, Markus Boykin is married and a father. He is also renting a house. Boykin was blindsided by a big jump in bills to total over $1,100 which is now due.

"How am I going to be able to pay my other bills? Car note? Got kids to take care of. Worried about how am I'm going to maintain," Boykin said.

The increased power bills are not a surprise at Alabama Power Company. "We do understand the increase in these power bills can cause hardships for our power customers - we understand that," Keisha Sharpe with Alabama Power said.

Sharpe said it's not unusual for power bills to jump during a prolonged cold snap. "First thing they can do is get on the phone. Contact customer service. Customer service representatives are there to help. If you need to make payment arrangements, they do that," Sharpe said.

Power customers should have their heating units checked out and their homes to see if they are energy efficient.

Alabama Power Company will not terminate service during very cold temperatures. The utility does not have a set policy at what temperatures they will stop service.

