WBRC searching for businesses interested in providing internships for FOX6 Kids and Jobs 2018

Summer will be here before you know it, so we're already working on this year's FOX6 Kids and Jobs Draft.



We're once again teaming up with the City of Birmingham Mayor's Office Division of Youth Services (DYS) to get paid summer internships for students in our area.

Right now we're looking for businesses to provide those internships.

If your business is interested, call the DYS office at 205-320-0879.

